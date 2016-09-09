FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to recruit 20,000 new police in the coming period: minister
September 9, 2016 / 3:12 PM / a year ago

Turkey to recruit 20,000 new police in the coming period: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will recruit 20,000 new police officers in the coming period and will deploy half of them to special forces units, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told state-run broadcaster TRT on Friday.

Turkish authorities had announced they would strengthen the police force following a failed coup on July 15 in which rogue soldiers commandeered fighter jets and tanks in an attempt to overthrow the government.

He also said administrators would be appointed to 28 municipalities. Security officials and the state-run Anadolu agency on Thursday said the government was appointing administrators to replace member pro-Kurdish HDP opposition party because of alleged support for Kurdish militants.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
