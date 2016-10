ANKARA Turkish authorities have suspended 12,801 police officers from duty, police headquarters said on Tuesday, over their suspected links with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating a failed coup in July.

Of the total removed, 2,523 were police chiefs, the statement said. In a post-coup crackdown, Turkey has already sacked or suspended more than 100,000 civil servants, teachers, judges, prosecutors and others.

