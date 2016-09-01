FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's president says more changes possible in cabinet
#World News
September 1, 2016 / 10:38 PM / a year ago

Turkey's president says more changes possible in cabinet

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that there could be more changes in government after the resignation of the interior minister this week, but said he had not been informed of any specific moves by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Efkan Ala resigned as interior minister on Wednesday following a string of bombings that prompted public criticism and concerns about intelligence failures before a July failed coup.

"Maybe, as time passes, you could see other similar changes in other ministries, but I have not heard it from the prime minister. Our government is continuing its path decisively," Erdogan told a news conference.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
