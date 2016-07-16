FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Turkey's secular opposition denounces coup; wants common ground to improve democracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The head of Turkey's main opposition, the secular Republican People's Party (CHP), on Saturday denounced the failed coup attempt by a faction of the military, and said its defeat brought political parties closer to finding common ground to improve democracy.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu made the comment in a speech to parliament. The CHP is traditionally seen as having ties to Turkey's secular military. The military stepped in three times to topple governments between 1960 and 1980, with the aim of upholding Turkey's constitutionally mandated secularism.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

