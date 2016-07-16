FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
In rare show of unity, Turkey's four parties condemn coup
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

In rare show of unity, Turkey's four parties condemn coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's four main political parties condemned the attempted military coup in a joint statement on Saturday, marking a rare departure from usually fractious politics.

The four parties, which run the gamut from the right-wing, Islamist-rooted AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan to the left-of-centre, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), said their stance was invaluable for democracy in Turkey.

The statement was read aloud in the assembly the parliamentary speaker.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
