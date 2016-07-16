In rare show of unity, Turkey's four parties condemn coup

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's four main political parties condemned the attempted military coup in a joint statement on Saturday, marking a rare departure from usually fractious politics.

The four parties, which run the gamut from the right-wing, Islamist-rooted AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan to the left-of-centre, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), said their stance was invaluable for democracy in Turkey.

The statement was read aloud in the assembly the parliamentary speaker.