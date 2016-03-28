FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 28, 2016 / 10:49 AM / a year ago

Turkey has blocked potential attacks in recent weeks: presidential spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has prevented potential attacks in recent weeks including planned suicide bombings, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Monday, following a spate of attacks blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comment at a news conference in Ankara. Turkey has been hit by four bombings this year that have killed more than 80 people. The most recent on March 19 in Istanbul, killed three Israeli tourists and an Iranian.

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” in an upgraded travel advisory predicting possible follow-up attacks.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

