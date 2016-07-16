FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 10:14 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM Yildirim: 2,839 members of military detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A total of 2,839 members of Turkey's military have been detained in connection with an attempted coup overnight, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday, adding that those detained included ordinary soldiers and high-ranking officers.

Yildirim, in a news conference in the capital Ankara, said the situation was fully under control and that "our commanders" were in charge of the military. He called on Turkish citizens to fill town and city squares with flags on Saturday evening and said parliament would meet at 1200 GMT to discuss the attempt.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Asli Kandemir, Can Sezer; and Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke

