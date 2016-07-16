Turkish PM Yildirim: Coup attempt a 'black mark' on Turkish democracy

ANKARA (Reuters) - Friday night's coup attempt was a black mark on Turkish democracy but the nation has given the "best response" to terrorists, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

At a news conference in Ankara, Yildirim said members of the "parallel structure" - government shorthand for the followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen - were in the hands of Turkish justice.

Yildirim said 161 people had been killed and 1,440 wounded in the coup attempt.