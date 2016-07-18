Turkey has documents detailing failed coup attempt, prime minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has documents detailing the responsible parties of the failed coup attempt that tried to topple the government over the weekend, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

The coup plotters had detailed plans on who would take ministerial posts and who would act as the head of martial law, Yildirim said in comments after a cabinet meeting.

He also said that investigations were still underway and detentions within security forces continue.