Turkey PM Yildirim says situation largely under control

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The situation in Turkey is largely under control, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, adding that an attempted coup against the government was an act of rebellion by followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Yildirim also told broadcaster NTV that a no-fly zone had been declared over the capital, Ankara.

A U.S.-based organization close to Gulen has denied involvement.