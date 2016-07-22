FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish PM Yildirim says risk of second coup attempt not over
#World News
July 22, 2016 / 11:39 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM Yildirim says risk of second coup attempt not over

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that the risk of another coup had not disappeared but said the government and other institutions were in control of the situation.

One week after a faction of the Turkish military staged a brief but abortive coup in which an estimated 246 people were killed, Yildirim also urged Turks to stay calm and said life had returned to normal, adding there was no room for complacency.

"The danger has not ended but our citizens should not be anxious," Yildirim told reporters, adding that Turkey's institutions were guided by the rule of law, not by any desire for revenge, in dealing with the aftermath of the failed coup.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

