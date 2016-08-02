Turkish government has taken over military factories, shipyards, PM says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2016.

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has taken over factories and shipyards that had been under control of the military general staff as part of a wide-ranging shake-up of the armed forces following last month's abortive coup, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Yildirim, who was speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, also said the restructuring of Turkey's armed forces would not weaken the military, but put its focus on activities essential for national security.