a year ago
Turkish PM: Can't yet verify if wedding bomber was child, or linked to Islamic State
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Turkish PM: Can't yet verify if wedding bomber was child, or linked to Islamic State

A police officer secures the scene of an explosion where a suspected suicide bomber targeted a wedding celebration in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey, August 21, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities are not yet in a position to verify the organization responsible for a weekend suicide bombing that killed more than 50 people at a wedding, or whether the perpetrator was a child, the prime minister said on Monday.

His comments were an apparent backtracking on the identity of the suspect. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the bomber was likely a child between the ages of 12 and 14 and said evidence suggested Islamic State was behind the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said: "We are not in a position to verify anything about who the perpetrator was - if it was a child, an adult, or for which organization."

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
