a year ago
#World News
October 11, 2016 / 10:04 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM pledges to root out 'terrorists' in ruling AK Party after coup

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 4, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday vowed to root out any "terrorists" within the governing party with connections to a religious movement he blames for an unsuccessful military coup.

Authorities will go after AK Party members just as they are executing operations against the network throughout the country, Yildirim told members of his party in parliament.

Separately, Yildirim also said that Kurdish militants were following through on orders to attack AKP officials in suicide bombings and assassinations. Two AKP district officials were gunned down since Sunday in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
