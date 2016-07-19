Turkey removes 257 staff from PM's office after failed coup: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has removed 257 staff from duty at the prime minister's office for suspected involvement in the failed July 15 military coup, sources in his team said on Tuesday.

Turkey's government has accused U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the coup, in which more than 200 people were killed. Gulen, who has many supporters in Turkey's civil service, judiciary and police, has strongly denied the accusation.

An estimated 2,600 personnel are working in the Turkish prime minister's office.