Putin may meet Turkey's Erdogan in August: report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan may meet in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

Putin called the Turkish president and said he hoped Russian tourists would be protected in the aftermath of Friday night's failed coup attempt in Turkey, the Kremlin said in a statement on Sunday. The statement added that the two leaders would soon meet face-to-face.

Despite an agreement last month to resume bilateral cooperation, relations between the Kremlin and Erdogan remain strained over the Syria crisis and Turkey's shooting down of a Russian fighter jet in November.

Erdogan apologized to Putin in June over the downing of the plane, which was taking part in the Kremlin's military campaign in Syria. The Kremlin had responded to the incident by imposing restrictions on trade with Turkey.

The Kremlin said on Sunday that Putin called his Turkish counterpart after rebel soldiers used tanks, attack helicopters and fighter jets to try to topple Erdogan on Friday night, attacking parliament and the intelligence headquarters in Ankara while seizing a bridge and surrounding the airport in Istanbul.

The statement quoted Putin as telling Erdogan that Russia found anti-constitutional acts and violence unacceptable and was hoping for the restoration of order and stability in Turkey.