a year ago
Qatar says denounces military coup attempt in Turkey: state media
July 15, 2016 / 11:37 PM / a year ago

Qatar says denounces military coup attempt in Turkey: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - The Gulf state of Qatar said on Saturday it denounced and condemned a military coup attempt in Turkey, according to Qatar state news agency QNA.

Turkey set up a military base in Qatar in April as part of a defense agreement aimed at helping the two countries confront "common enemies".

Qatar and Turkey, both economic heavyweights, have provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and raised the alarm about what they say is creeping Iranian influence in the region.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Alison Williams

