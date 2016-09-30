Turkey suspends 1,500 prison personnel and guards in post-coup probe: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have suspended 1,500 prison personnel and guards over links with the U.S.-based cleric Turkey accuses of orchestrating the failed July coup, justice minister Bekir Bozdag said.

Speaking at an event in the Turkish capital, Bozdag said the prison personnel and guards were temporarily suspended to remove individuals linked to the cleric Fethullah Gulen in Turkish prisons, but could be sacked if concrete links were found.