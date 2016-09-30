FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey suspends 1,500 prison personnel and guards in post-coup probe: minister
#World News
September 30, 2016 / 8:02 AM / a year ago

Turkey suspends 1,500 prison personnel and guards in post-coup probe: minister

A riot police stands guard outside the Justice Palace, the Caglayan courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 30, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have suspended 1,500 prison personnel and guards over links with the U.S.-based cleric Turkey accuses of orchestrating the failed July coup, justice minister Bekir Bozdag said.

Speaking at an event in the Turkish capital, Bozdag said the prison personnel and guards were temporarily suspended to remove individuals linked to the cleric Fethullah Gulen in Turkish prisons, but could be sacked if concrete links were found.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

