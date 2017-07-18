Turkish court orders six rights activists held in custody: Hurriyet

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court has remanded in custody the local director of Amnesty International and five other human rights activists, the mass-circulation newspaper Hurriyet said on Tuesday.

Idil Eser, the local Amnesty director, was one of 10 activists including a German and a Swedish national who were detained on July 5 while attending a workshop on digital security and information management at a hotel near Istanbul.

Turkey's state prosecutor had asked the court on Monday to remand all of them in custody pending trial for membership of a terrorist organization.

The court ordered four of the activists to be released, the newspaper said. The 10 activists were detained in an ongoing crackdown following last July's failed coup attempt in Turkey.