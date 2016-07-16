Saudi Arabia welcomes end of coup attempt in Turkey: state media

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's success in prevailing against a coup attempt, state news agency SPA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

"The source expressed the kingdom's welcome that things are returned to normal led by his Excellency President Tayyip Erdogan and his elected government and in line with the constitutional legitimacy and the will of the Turkish people," SPA said.

It was the first official comment by the world's top oil exporter on the coup attempt which began on Friday night.