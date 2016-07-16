FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Saudi Arabia welcomes end of coup attempt in Turkey: state media

A police vehicle is parked beside the Republic Monument at Taksim Square in Istanbul after an attempted coup in Turkey, July 16, 2016.Kemal Aslan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's success in prevailing against a coup attempt, state news agency SPA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

"The source expressed the kingdom's welcome that things are returned to normal led by his Excellency President Tayyip Erdogan and his elected government and in line with the constitutional legitimacy and the will of the Turkish people," SPA said.

It was the first official comment by the world's top oil exporter on the coup attempt which began on Friday night.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
