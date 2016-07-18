FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey still searching some coup plotters, no risk of new attempt: official
July 18, 2016 / 6:27 AM / a year ago

Turkey still searching some coup plotters, no risk of new attempt: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish security forces are still searching for some of the soldiers involved in a failed coup attempt and their weapons in various cities and rural areas but there is no risk of a renewed bid to seize power, a senior security official said on Monday.

Turkey's military command has been dealt "a heavy blow in terms of organisation" by the attempted coup, but is still functioning in coordination with the intelligence agency, police and the government, the official told Reuters.

Some high-ranking military officials involved in the coup attempt have fled abroad, the official also said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
