ISTANBUL Three mortar shells were fired into the town of Osmaniye in southern Turkey near the border of Syria on Wednesday, wounding a woman and her child who were hit by shrapnel, the Dogan news agency reported.

It said the shells hit gardens in two districts of Osmaniye, at the foothills of the Nur mountains. It was not clear who fired the mortars or from where. Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants are active in the region.

