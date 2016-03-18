Four dead in gun attacks in Turkish capital, no militants involved: reports

ANKARA (Reuters) - Four people were killed in two separate shootings in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, a city on edge since a suicide bombing last weekend, but militants were not involved in either incident, local newspapers and an official said.

A policeman shot a policewoman in the Dikmen neighborhood, near military and government buildings, the Hurriyet newspaper said, without giving details. A government official confirmed one person had been shot by police but said it was “for certain” not an attack involving militants.

In an unrelated incident, a man shot his brother and sister-in-law before shooting himself, Hurriyet said.

Ankara is jittery after a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy, killed 37 people on Sunday in a suicide car-bomb attack in the city center.

Diplomatic missions have warned staff and citizens to avoid public transport and crowded places, particularly on and around March 21, when Kurds celebrate the Newroz New Year festival.

The day has in the past seen violent clashes between pro-Kurdish demonstrators and the security forces.