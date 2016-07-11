FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three police officers shot dead in southeast Turkey: Anadolu
#World News
July 11, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

Three police officers shot dead in southeast Turkey: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A youth shot dead three Turkish police officers and wounded three others at a bus station in the city of Sanliurfa in southeast Turkey before he was also shot dead, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Anadolu cited the Sanliurfa governor as saying the shooting was not terrorism-related. It was not clear when it occurred.

The attacker was a 17-year-old with psychological problems who was traveling with his family and who had taken his father's gun, Sanliurfa Governor Gungor Azim Tuna told reporters.

The youth opened fire on three police officers as they asked people at the bus station for their identify papers and then fled before opening fire on another group of police. Three of the officers later died in hospital.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
