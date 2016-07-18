FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deputy mayor in Istanbul dies from shooting injuries: NTV
July 18, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Deputy mayor in Istanbul dies from shooting injuries: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The deputy mayor of Istanbul's Sisli district has died after being shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Monday, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

A Turkish official said the incident was not related to Friday's abortive military coup in which more than 200 people were killed. Turkey remains in a state of high tension, though the government says it has the situation fully under control.

NTV reported that an assailant had entered the office of deputy mayor Cemil Candas and then gun shots were heard. Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) runs the prosperous Sisli district.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans

