a year ago
Turkey to 'double and triple check' Treasury, central bank for coup plotters: Simsek
July 21, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Turkey to 'double and triple check' Treasury, central bank for coup plotters: Simsek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will "double and triple check" the Treasury and central bank for coup plotters, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, referring to a widening crackdown on a religious network the government blames for a failed military coup.

Simsek, the minister in charge of Turkey's economy, made the statement at a meeting with reporters.

President Tayyip Erdogan and the government have said last weekend's failed coup was orchestrated by followers of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies the charge.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

