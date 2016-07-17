Turkey's Deputy PM to investors: We are in charge, no need to worry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told investors not to worry after an attempted coup, saying on Twitter on Sunday the government was in charge and had decided on "all necessary measures" after consulting with the central bank and treasury.

He did not specify the measures. He also said on his official Twitter account that political stability in Turkey had been strengthened after the failed coup and that macro fundamentals were solid. He said he would hold a teleconference with global investors later on Sunday.

"We have decided on all necessary measures. We are in charge. No need for worry," he wrote.