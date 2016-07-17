FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2016 / 9:48 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Deputy PM to investors: We are in charge, no need to worry

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told investors not to worry after an attempted coup, saying on Twitter on Sunday the government was in charge and had decided on "all necessary measures" after consulting with the central bank and treasury.

He did not specify the measures. He also said on his official Twitter account that political stability in Turkey had been strengthened after the failed coup and that macro fundamentals were solid. He said he would hold a teleconference with global investors later on Sunday.

"We have decided on all necessary measures. We are in charge. No need for worry," he wrote.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan

