Turkey's Simsek: Shock from coup 'largely done', but risk for inflation

ANKARA (Reuters) - The initial shock from Turkey's failed coup is "largely done" and the risk to inflation is coming from a depreciation in the exchange rate, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, after the lira plumbed a record low.

Investors battered the currency on news of a three-month state of emergency, and after ratings agency S&P cut Turkey's sovereign rating. Investors are worried about the reach of the government crackdown following the coup.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Simsek also said the decline in core inflation may be halted "temporarily" after the failed coup attempt because of currency weakness.

The lira hit a record low of 3.0970 against the dollar late on Wednesday.