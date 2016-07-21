FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Simsek: Shock from coup 'largely done', but risk for inflation
July 21, 2016 / 12:42 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Simsek: Shock from coup 'largely done', but risk for inflation

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The initial shock from Turkey's failed coup is "largely done" and the risk to inflation is coming from a depreciation in the exchange rate, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday, after the lira plumbed a record low.

Investors battered the currency on news of a three-month state of emergency, and after ratings agency S&P cut Turkey's sovereign rating. Investors are worried about the reach of the government crackdown following the coup.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Simsek also said the decline in core inflation may be halted "temporarily" after the failed coup attempt because of currency weakness.

The lira hit a record low of 3.0970 against the dollar late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan

