Turkey lifts ban on away games for supporters after failed coup attempt

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has lifted a near five-year ban on supporters of some prominent soccer clubs attending away games, the head of the soccer club association said on Thursday, a move designed to reflect a spirit of unity after last month's failed coup.

A group of rogue soldiers attempted to overthrow the government on July 15, commandeering tanks, helicopters and warplanes, but the putsch failed when thousands of Turks responded to calls of support from President Tayyip Erdogan and took the streets.

Since then, there have been frequent mass rallies in support of democracy and against the coup. Erdogan has called for unity among Turks.

"We have decided to lift away-game bans to reflect the unity and brotherhood which emerged after July 15," Goksel Gumusdag, the head of the Clubs' Association Foundation, told a news conference in Istanbul.

The ban, which prevented supporters of major domestic teams including Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Bursaspor from traveling to away matches, was instituted nearly five years ago in an effort to prevent fighting among soccer supporters.