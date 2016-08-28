More bodies located beneath rubble in Italy quake zone
AMATRICE, Italy Rescuers believe they have located more bodies in the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.
ANKARA Turkish forces killed at least 7 members of the outlawed Kurdish PKK militant group in clashes on Sunday in southeast Turkey near its border with Iraq, Turkish media reported.
Two Turkish soldiers were also wounded in the clashes that started after PKK militants opened fire on Turkish soldiers, privately run Dogan news agency reported.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Louise Ireland)
AMATRICE, Italy Rescuers believe they have located more bodies in the ruined town of Amatrice, five days after a devastating earthquake struck central Italy, killing at least 290 people.
BAGHDAD Iraq asked Saudi Arabia on Sunday to replace its ambassador in Baghdad after his comments about Iranian involvement in Iraqi affairs and the alleged persecution of Sunni Muslims angered local Shi'ite Muslim politicians and militia leaders.
MADRID The clock starts ticking on Wednesday towards what could be Spain's third national election in a year when acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy faces a confidence vote in parliament for a second term in office.