a year ago
Licenses of 21,000 Turkish teachers have been revoked: ministry official
July 19, 2016 / 3:19 PM / a year ago

Licenses of 21,000 Turkish teachers have been revoked: ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's education ministry has revoked the licenses of 21,000 teachers working in private institutions, an official at the ministry told Reuters on Tuesday, part of an expanding government crackdown following a failed coup attempt.

The announcement came shortly after a report that the High Education Board had ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at all universities across Turkey.

"The licenses of 21,000 teachers working in privately-run institutions have been canceled. Tip-offs that these (people) are mostly linked with terrorist activities have been taken into consideration," the ministry official said, without elaborating.

(This story has been refiled to fix the headline)

Reporting by orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

