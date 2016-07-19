Turkish watchdog scraps licenses of radio and TV stations linked to Gulen

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's broadcasting watchdog on Tuesday canceled licenses of all radio and television stations determined to have links with a religious movement whose followers are accused of staging a failed coup.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) said in a statement on its website it took the decision at an extraordinary meeting convened following the failed July 15 attempt to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has blamed followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, denies the charge.