Turkish Airlines sacks 211 employees after failed coup attempt
July 25, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Turkish Airlines sacks 211 employees after failed coup attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's state-run Turkish Airlines said on Monday it had fired 211 employees, citing their links to a religious movement President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed for the failed attempt to overthrow the government on July 15.

In a statement, the airline said the employees' contracts were terminated due to operational necessity, inefficiency, poor performance as well as providing support to the movement of U.S.- based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
