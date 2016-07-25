Turkish Airlines sacks 211 employees after failed coup attempt

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's state-run Turkish Airlines said on Monday it had fired 211 employees, citing their links to a religious movement President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed for the failed attempt to overthrow the government on July 15.

In a statement, the airline said the employees' contracts were terminated due to operational necessity, inefficiency, poor performance as well as providing support to the movement of U.S.- based cleric Fethullah Gulen.