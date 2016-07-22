FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's tourism minister says no panic among holidaymakers
July 22, 2016 / 3:34 PM / a year ago

Turkey's tourism minister says no panic among holidaymakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Turkey's key tourism sector had not suffered any immediate fallout from last week's failed military coup, Nabi Avci, its minister for culture and tourism, said on Friday.

"There is no problem with the tourist sector at this time," Avci said on a visit to Madrid, asked what the impact from the coup had been.

A subsequent government crackdown against thousands of members of the security forces, judiciary, civil service and academia has raised growing worries in the West.

"The tourists that were already in Turkey are still enjoying their holidays there. There has been no sense of panic," Avci said.

The number of visitors to Turkey had already tailed off this year after tensions with Russia and a spate of bombings that sparked security concerns.

Reporting by Amanda Cooper, Writing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
