U.N. chief appeals for calm in Turkey, seeks to clarify situation

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon appealed for calm in Turkey on Friday as the world body sought to clarify the situation in the country, said a U.N. spokesman.

"The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Turkey. He is aware of the reports of a coup attempt in the country. The United Nations is seeking to clarify the situation on the ground and appeals for calm," said spokesman Farhan Haq.

Turkey's military said on Friday it had seized power but President Tayyip Erdogan vowed that the attempted coup would be put down.