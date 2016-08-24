FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Biden tells Turkey's Erdogan: only a federal court can extradite Gulen
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 5:52 PM / a year ago

Biden tells Turkey's Erdogan: only a federal court can extradite Gulen

FILE PHOTO: U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that only a federal court could extradite Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric Turkey blames for orchestrating last month's failed coup.

In statements to reporters in Ankara after meeting Erdogan, Biden said those involved in the coup attempt were terrorists and said the U.S. had more lawyers working on the request for Gulen's extradition than in any other such recent case.

Biden said it may be difficult for Turks to understand that President Barack Obama had no constitutional authority to extradite the cleric. He promised that Washington would work closely with the Turkish government on the case.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.