a year ago
U.S., Turkish defense chiefs discuss Incirlik Air Base operations
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 9:17 PM / a year ago

U.S., Turkish defense chiefs discuss Incirlik Air Base operations

A service vehicle with a sign reading 'Welcome to Incirlik' is pictured at the air base in Incirlik, Turkey, January 21, 2016.Tobias Schwarz/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday discussed the importance of Turkey's Incirlik Air Base in the campaign against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.

The base, which is used by Turkish and U.S. forces in the air campaign against Islamic State, has been without power in the days since the failed coup. Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Isik expressed regret that he could not attend a defense ministerial meeting on Wednesday in Washington on the fight against Islamic State but said the Turkish ambassador would be there, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
