U.S. Embassy says family of staff authorised to depart Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Tuesday the State Department has authorised the voluntary departure of employees' family members in Turkey after a failed military coup.

Turkey's declaration of a state of emergency also prompted the State Department to change the status, the Embassy said in an e-mailed security message to Americans resident in Turkey.

"During this period, U.S. citizens in Turkey may see an increase in police or military activities and restrictions on movement," it said.