FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Embassy says family of staff authorised to depart Turkey
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 26, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

U.S. Embassy says family of staff authorised to depart Turkey

Supporters of various political parties gather in Istanbul's Taksim Square and wave Turkey's national flags during the Republic and Democracy Rally organised by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey, July 24, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Tuesday the State Department has authorised the voluntary departure of employees' family members in Turkey after a failed military coup.

Turkey's declaration of a state of emergency also prompted the State Department to change the status, the Embassy said in an e-mailed security message to Americans resident in Turkey.

"During this period, U.S. citizens in Turkey may see an increase in police or military activities and restrictions on movement," it said.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.