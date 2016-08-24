FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. agreements require coup suspect arrest
August 24, 2016 / 5:59 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. agreements require coup suspect arrest

FILE PHOTO: U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's demands for the extradition of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed July coup should not be disregarded and bilateral agreements between Ankara and Washington require his detention, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan was speaking after talks with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden about Turkey's extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in exile in the United States since 1999. Gulen denies Turkish charges he was behind the coup bid.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by David Dolan

