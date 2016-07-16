FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA bans flights from Turkey to U.S. after failed coup
#U.S.
July 16, 2016 / 10:20 PM / in a year

FAA bans flights from Turkey to U.S. after failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An information board with delayed and cancelled flights is pictured in Istanbul airport, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited all airlines from flying from Turkey to the United States, it said on Saturday, after a failed coup sparked violence and a government crackdown there.

The agency also issued a notice banning U.S. commercial and private aircraft from flying to Turkey.

“The FAA is monitoring the situation in Turkey in coordination with our partners in the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security and will update the restrictions as the situation evolves,” it said in a statement.

Turkish authorities on Saturday rounded up nearly 3,000 suspected plotters of a military coup after violence shook Turkey’s two main cities on Friday night.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Matthew Lewis

