a year ago
Turkish cleric Gulen says Erdogan behind coup, willing to be extradited
July 17, 2016 / 6:43 PM / a year ago

Turkish cleric Gulen says Erdogan behind coup, willing to be extradited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAYLORSBURG, PA (Reuters) - U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, said on Sunday that he would obey any extradition ruling from the United States but said that President Tayyip Erdogan had staged the putsch.

"I am not really worried about the extradition request," Gulen told reporters, speaking through a translator in Pennsylvania where he lives.

Turkey has said it is putting together an extradition request for the cleric. The U.S. government has said it would consider any formal request.

Reporting by Greg Savoy; Writing by Julia Edwards and David Chance; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
