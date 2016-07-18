Turkey expects US support over Gulen after presenting evidence: Deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will expect "strong support" for its request to extradite exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen once it presents evidence against him to the United States government, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek made the comment in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7. Ankara blames Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, for a failed military coup at the weekend that attempted to topple the Turkish government.

Gulen denies the charges. The United States has said it would consider any extradition request if it meets U.S. legal guidelines.