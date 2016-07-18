FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey expects US support over Gulen after presenting evidence: Deputy PM
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey expects US support over Gulen after presenting evidence: Deputy PM

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will expect "strong support" for its request to extradite exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen once it presents evidence against him to the United States government, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday.

Simsek made the comment in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7. Ankara blames Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, for a failed military coup at the weekend that attempted to topple the Turkish government.

Gulen denies the charges. The United States has said it would consider any extradition request if it meets U.S. legal guidelines.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Writing by David Dolan, Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
