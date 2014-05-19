FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police detonate suspicious package near U.S. embassy: local media
#World News
May 19, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish police detonate suspicious package near U.S. embassy: local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detonated a suspicious package near the U.S. embassy in Ankara on Monday, according to local media.

Security forces sealed off an area near the main gates of the embassy after two unidentified packages were found, the Milliyet newspaper reported. One of the packages was then detonated, the paper said, without giving further details.

No one from the U.S. authorities was immediately available to comment.

Last year a security guard was killed when a suicide bomber from a leftist militant group blew himself up outside a side gate of the embassy.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Jonny Hogg, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Kevin Liffey

