a year ago
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to visit Turkey on Aug 24 - foreign minister
#World News
August 5, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry to visit Turkey on Aug 24 - foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 4, 2016.Enrique Marcarian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Turkey on Aug. 24, more than a month after a failed military coup shook the NATO member state, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber on Friday.

The attempted putsch, which President Tayyip Erdogan blames on U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, has strained Ankara's relations with Washington. Erdogan has called for the extradition of Gulen, who denies involvement in the plot.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
