a year ago
U.S. says inflammatory rhetoric about Turkey coup is 'not helpful'
#World News
August 9, 2016 / 6:44 PM / a year ago

U.S. says inflammatory rhetoric about Turkey coup is 'not helpful'

People wave Turkey's national flags during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department, commenting on charges in the Turkish press that a Washington think tank was behind last month's failed coup in Turkey, said on Tuesday such inflammatory rhetoric is not helpful.

"This sort of conspiracy theory, inflammatory rhetoric ... is absolutely not helpful," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing when asked about charges in the Turkish press that the Woodrow Wilson Center think tank was behind the failed coup.

"We have certainly spoken to our Turkish counterparts on unhelpful rhetoric," she added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

