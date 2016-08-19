U.S. Justice Dept to send team to Turkey for Gulen probe: Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will dispatch a team to Turkey in coming days to pursue allegations by the Turkish government of criminal activity by Fethullah Gulen, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing an Obama administration official.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has demanded the United States extradite Gulen, a Turkish-born cleric who lives in Pennsylvania, accusing him of being behind a coup attempt last month. Gulen has denied the accusation.