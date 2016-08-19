FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Justice Dept to send team to Turkey for Gulen probe: Bloomberg
August 19, 2016 / 9:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. Justice Dept to send team to Turkey for Gulen probe: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department will dispatch a team to Turkey in coming days to pursue allegations by the Turkish government of criminal activity by Fethullah Gulen, Bloomberg news reported on Friday, citing an Obama administration official.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has demanded the United States extradite Gulen, a Turkish-born cleric who lives in Pennsylvania, accusing him of being behind a coup attempt last month. Gulen has denied the accusation.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

