July 18, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

U.S. Consulate warns Americans to stay away from expected protest at its facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul said on Monday it expected demonstrations near its facilities following an attempted military coup in Turkey on Friday and it warned American citizens to avoid the area.

Turks have been marching and protesting in public places to demonstrate support for President Tayyip Erdogan since early Saturday morning following the attempted coup by a faction within the Turkish military.

Turkey is demanding that the United States extradite an exiled cleric, Fethullah Gulen, whom it says was behind the coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement and Washington says Ankara must provide genuine evidence before it would hand him over.

On Twitter, some accounts urged followers to meet at the Consulate on Monday at 2:00 p.m. (7.00 a.m. ET).

The consulate and embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara have already canceled visa appointments scheduled for Monday "due to recent events", according to the consulate's Twitter account.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
