U.S. still warns citizens of increased terrorist threat in Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States State Department said on Monday it continues to warn U.S. citizens of an increased threat from terrorist groups throughout Turkey and to avoid travel to the southeastern part of the country, which borders Syria.

The department also said it had extended "voluntary departure" status for family members of staff at the U.S. embassy in Ankara and consulate general in Istanbul until Sept. 23, meaning it will continue to offer free flights out to those who wish to leave.