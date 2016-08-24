FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. reviewing Turkey's evidence on coup suspect Gulen: White House
August 24, 2016 / 6:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. reviewing Turkey's evidence on coup suspect Gulen: White House

U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials are reviewing evidence that Turkey has provided about Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been blamed by Turkey for a failed coup there in July, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ankara has demanded that Gulen be extradited to Turkey from the United States.

"Turkey has longstanding concerns with Mr. Gulen's activity, and they have presented significant evidence to the United States, and Department of Justice officials are carefully reviewing that evidence," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a news briefing.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
