a year ago
Turkish PM says expects legal process on Gulen extradition without delay
August 24, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Turkish PM says expects legal process on Gulen extradition without delay

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey and the United States should never allow incidents to harm their relations, but said Ankara expected the legal process for the extradition of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for the July 15 coup bid to be conducted without delay.

Yildirim was speaking after a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who said the United States was cooperating with Turkey in evaluating evidence against the cleric, Fethullah Gulen, but that legal standards must be met.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and David Dolan; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
